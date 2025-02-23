Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $337.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.57.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

