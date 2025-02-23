First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 3,325 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

