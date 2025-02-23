DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

