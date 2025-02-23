iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.