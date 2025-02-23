Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

