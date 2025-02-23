Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $130,110.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00.

Shares of EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

