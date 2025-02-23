Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,419 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 762,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 251,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $74.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

