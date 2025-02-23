Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,059 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

