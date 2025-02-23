Callan Capital LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,334,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $58.68 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.