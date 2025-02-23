Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 5,359 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

