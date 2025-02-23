iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

