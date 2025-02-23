Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,649 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.17.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $235.38 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,894.38. The trade was a 71.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total value of $447,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,972,696.56. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.