iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $196,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

