Callan Capital LLC Has $446,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.3% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

