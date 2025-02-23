Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 165,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

WIX stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.56.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

