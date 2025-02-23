Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

