Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.12. Enel shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 269,400 shares traded.

Enel Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

