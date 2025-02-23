Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 1,068,926 shares traded.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.85.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
