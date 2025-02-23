Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.33. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,897 shares changing hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

