International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

