Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

