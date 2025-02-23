MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $17.61. MediWound shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 23,348 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MediWound Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MediWound by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

