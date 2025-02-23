Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,834 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
