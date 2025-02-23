DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.77. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
