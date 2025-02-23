Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
