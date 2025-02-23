Olympiad Research LP Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

CarMax Stock Down 3.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

