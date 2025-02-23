The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 36,875 shares.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.