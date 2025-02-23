The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.06. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 36,875 shares.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $30,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,460.68. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,894.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,884,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,957.62. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $735,994 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

