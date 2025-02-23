Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $196,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Richardson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

