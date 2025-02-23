Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VO stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average is $267.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

