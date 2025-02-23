Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

