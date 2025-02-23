615,018 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by FPC Investment Advisory Inc.

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 615,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,680,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 10.7% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

