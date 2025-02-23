PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $6.55. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 40,930 shares traded.
PCM Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
