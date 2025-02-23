Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 98,875 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 225,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,474,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $37.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.