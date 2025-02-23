Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $2,475,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,983.38. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,306 shares of company stock worth $97,300,651. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COIN opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.17.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

