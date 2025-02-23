Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 39,486 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,486 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

