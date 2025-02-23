Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

