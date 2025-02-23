Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Invests $489,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

