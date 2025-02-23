Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

