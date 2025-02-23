Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $10.77 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.