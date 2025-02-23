Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $170.44 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

