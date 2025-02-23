iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.