MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

