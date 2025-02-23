KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys 6,775 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

