Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $127,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.74.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

