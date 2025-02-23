Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.86. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

