Global Dollar (USDG) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Global Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $2,544.48 worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 107,478,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 107,478,677.29. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99983719 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,232.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

