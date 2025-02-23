Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

