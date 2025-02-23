Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in CSX by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

