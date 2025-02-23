Sigma Planning Corp Buys 16,500 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

