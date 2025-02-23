Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 166,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

